Finance minister infected with Covid-19

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali joined today's cabinet committee meeting on public purchase virtually as the minister was infected with Covid-19, Cabinet Secretary for Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul Hossain Khan told The Daily Star.

The minister also virtually joined the pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the secretary.

The finance minister is scheduled to announce the national budget for fiscal 2024-25 in parliament on June 6.