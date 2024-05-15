Business
Star Business Report
Wed May 15, 2024 02:41 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 02:55 PM

Business

Finance minister infected with Covid-19

Cabinet Secretary for Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul Hossain Khan told The Daily Star
Star Business Report
Wed May 15, 2024 02:41 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 02:55 PM
Bangladesh's economy is recovering
Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali joined today's cabinet committee meeting on public purchase virtually as the minister was infected with Covid-19, Cabinet Secretary for Coordination and Reforms Mahmudul Hossain Khan told The Daily Star.

The minister also virtually joined the pre-budget meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the secretary.

The finance minister is scheduled to announce the national budget for fiscal 2024-25 in parliament on June 6.

