Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 07:57 PM

Govt preparing list of loan defaulters: finance minister

Govt preparing list of loan defaulters

The government is preparing a list of all the top loan defaulters in the individual and organisational categories, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali today told parliament.

The minister said this while replying to a query of reserved seat Awami League MP Farida Yasmin.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali
56 govt orgs owe Tk 51,391cr to banks: finance minister

Farida wanted to know the names of the top 30 loan defaulters in both individual and organisational categories and how much money they have taken from banks and financial institutions.

The question-answer session was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

