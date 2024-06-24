56 govt orgs owe Tk 51,391cr to banks: finance minister

A total of 56 government organisations owe around Tk 51,391 crore to different public and private banks as of March 31, this year, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali told parliament today.

Of the total 56 government organisations, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) owned the highest amount -- Tk 15,550 crore, according to the statistics placed by the finance minister.

Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology owed the lowest amount -- Tk 78 lakh.

The minister came up with the statistics while replying to a query of ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2.

The other major government organisations which owe large sums of money to banks are: sugar mills (Tk 7,813 crore), fertiliser, chemical and pharmaceutical industries (Tk 7,250.71 crore), other non-financial corporations-public (Tk 6,060.37 crore), Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (Tk 5,018.06 crore), Bangladesh Biman Corporation (Tk 4,441.38 crore), food ministry (Tk 644.80 crore), Bangladesh Jute Mills and related enterprises (Tk 603.41 crore), Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (Tk 587.03 crore), Bangladesh Services Ltd (Tk 580.10 crore), Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Tk 277.60 crore), Equity Entrepreneurship Fund (Tk 265.95 crore), other financial intermediaries-public (Tk 165 crore), and Jahangirnagar University (Tk 144.78 crore).

The question-answer session was tabled with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.