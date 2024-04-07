They embezzled Tk 30cr from banks using fake NIDs

DB arrests four including a staffer at NID server

The police's Detective Branch (DB) has arrested four syndicate members, including an outsourcing employee of the NID server, for embezzling Tk 30 crore from various banks by using counterfeit National Identity cards.

The arrestees are Joynal Abedin alias Idrish, 42, Pallab Das, 36, Rafiqul Islam Khan, 38, and Alif Hossain, 20.

Pallab, the central figure in the scam, was employed as an outsourcing staffer at the NID server in Rangpur. Pallab would access the server to produce NID cards with varying numbers, maintaining the accuracy of names and identities. These falsified cards were subsequently provided to Joynal, who utilised them to obtain loans from multiple banks.

Joynal had planned to take another Tk 50 crore bank loan by using fake documents and NIDs, after which he was going to flee abroad with his family.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of the DB police, made the disclosure yesterday while addressing reporters at the capital's Mintoo Road.

The DB chief said, "Joynal was a shopkeeper of imitation goods, but he lost the business and became involved in fraud. Joynal would take these loans through dishonest officials of different banks with those papers."

"Joynal had 10 effective NIDs. With these, he used to apply for loans in different banks. The name and addresses of the NID were correct, only its number was changed," he added.

Joynal would only switch the photograph's appearance by adding a beard or moustache, he added.

Harun said Joynal would repeatedly apply for loans from banks, presenting identical land, apartments, and office spaces. He disclosed that Joynal had acquired loans from certain banks while simultaneously awaiting approval for loans from others.

Regarding the fake office, the DB chief said Joynal took an office named ER International at DOHS. He would apply for the loans from different banks by showing this office, he said.

"So far, Joynal has taken loans worth Tk 30 crore from different banks, but has not repaid it. Using the funds, he constructed a seven-story residence in the Bhatara region, along with 8-9 apartments in locations such as Uttara and Ashkona, as well as a house in Madaripur." said Harun.

Regarding Pallab, Harun said,"Pallab had unrestricted access to the server, allowing him to create NIDs at his discretion and provide them to Joynal. For each NID, Pallab would receive a payment of Tk 2-3 lakh from Joynal."

"We will try to learn how many more people Pallab Das has created using the server. Besides, we will investigate whether Joynal took such a loan from any other bank. If anyone else from the Election Commission is involved with Pallab, we will also bring them under the law," the DB chief added.