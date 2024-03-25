Social Islami Bank launches ‘Remittance Campaign’

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of Social Islami Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a remittance campaign at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank, in association with Western Union, has launched a special "Remittance Campaign" to encourage remittance inflow through banking channels.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

"Remittance is an indispensable part of our economy," Alam said, adding that this campaign aimed to encourage Bangladeshi expatriates to send remittance using banking channels.

Customers will be rewarded with gifts for sending remittance through Western Union. At the end of the campaign, one lucky winner will get the opportunity to perform Umrah.

Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing director of the bank, presided over the programme, where Abdul Hannan Khan and Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy managing directors of the bank, and Shihab Hasan, regional operations manager for South Asia at Western Union, were present.

Among others, Md Mozharul Haque, chief remittance officer of the bank, Mohammed Ahsan Habib, head of treasury, Md Taohidur Rahman, senior specialist of Business Development Bangladesh at Western Union, also attended.