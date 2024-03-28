Banking
Pubali Bank, BD Tax Technology sign deal on mobile banking services

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel (ADC) division of Pubali Bank, and Mahbubul Kabir, chief operating officer of BD Tax Technology, exchange signed documents of an agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank recently signed an agreement with BD Tax Technology for preparation, processing and submission of income tax through the Pubali PI mobile banking app.

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel (ADC) division of the bank, and Mahbubul Kabir, chief operating officer of BD Tax Technology, inked the deal, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, and Shamim Rahman, manager for finance and admin of BD Tax Technology, along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present.

