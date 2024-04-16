Premier Bank, Nagad ink deal on remittance disbursement

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of Premier Bank, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad, shake hands and exchange documents of an agreement on remittance disbursement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Premier Bank

The Premier Bank has signed an agreement with Nagad Ltd for the distribution of wage earners' foreign remittance directly to the beneficiaries' e-wallets.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, additional managing director of the bank, and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, inked the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently.

The agreement will increase remittance inflow to Bangladesh and facilitate MFS users to receive foreign remittance conveniently, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Mamun Mahmud, senior executive vice-president and CHRO of the bank, Mohammad Akram Hossain, company secretary, Syed Md Hasib Reza, first vice-president and head of remittance division, and Shah Arafat Hossain, assistant vice-president, and Mohammad Ziaul Hoque, head of remittance of Nagad, were also present.