Mutual Trust Bank, BB sign deal on credit guarantee Products

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of the Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Mutual Trust Bank

Mutual Trust Bank recently signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank on credit guarantee facilities for different sectors under the central bank's refinance schemes.

They included a refinance scheme worth Tk 3,000 crore for women entrepreneurs of small enterprises, and a refinance scheme worth Tk 1,400 crore for the agro-product processing sector.

Rahman thanked Bangladesh Bank for launching the programme. He believed this initiative would be a major inspiration for banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the central bank, attended the event as chief guest, where Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director, was present.

Senior officials from both institutions were also present.