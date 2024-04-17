Jonaid Shafiq becomes director of Meghna Bank

Professor Md Jonaid Shafiq, a renowned physician, has been elected as director of Meghna Bank.

Shafiq is a pain medicine specialist and the founder of the pain medicine unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, the bank said in a press release.

He is the managing director of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

He is also a founder member of the Bangladesh Society for Study of Pain.

Shafiq is the co-chairman of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Foundation, under which there are three nursing institutes, a nursing College, a technology institute and a physiotherapy college.

He is also the secretary general of AMDA Bangladesh, the local chapter of a Japan-based NGO.

He completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Dhaka Medical College in 1985.

He obtained his PhD in anesthesiology from the faculty of medicine at the Kyushu University in Japan in 1993.