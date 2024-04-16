Community Bank declares 10.40% cash dividend

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh, presides over the bank’s 51st board meeting at the police headquarters in Dhaka today. The shareholders declared a 10.40 percent cash dividend for the year 2023. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh has declared a 10.40 percent cash dividend for the year 2023.

The declaration was approved at the bank's 51st board meeting held at the police headquarters in Dhaka today, the bank said in a press release.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police and chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, where the bank's audited financial statements were approved for 2023 along with the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, additional IG (admin) of Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, director general of Rapid Action Battalion, SM Ruhul Amin, additional IG of anti-terrorism unit at Bangladesh Police, Md Mazharul Islam, additional IG (L&AA), Md Atiqul Islam, additional IG (crime and operations), Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG (finance), Habibur Rahman, additional IG and commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and Md Aminul Islam, deputy IG (admin), were present.

Among others, Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy IG (HRM) of Bangladesh Police, Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG (development revenue-1), Muntashirul Islam, additional DIG of Police Welfare Trust at police headquarters, Sufian Ahmed, additional DIG and director (academic) of Police Staff College, Masud Khan and Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent directors of the bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director, were also present.