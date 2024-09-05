One month of Hasina's fall: 'Shaheedi March' begins from Raju Sculpture

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has started the "Shaheedi March" to mark one month of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Students from various institutions, including Dhaka University (DU), gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture and began the march at 4:00pm.

The event has drawn participation from both students and members of the public from various walks of life.

Photo: Palash Khan

The rally, organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was announced yesterday and was set to begin at 3:00pm today.

Participants, arriving in groups from various educational institutions, with flags and placards in hands.

As per the schedule, the procession will begin at Raju Memorial Sculpture, moving through key points in the capital including Nilkhet, New Market, Kalabagan, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Bangla Motor, and Shahbagh, before concluding at the Central Shaheed Minar.