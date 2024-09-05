Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 03:17 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:43 PM

Bangladesh

One month of Hasina's fall: 'Shaheedi March' begins from Raju Sculpture

Photo: Sirajul Islam Rubel

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has started the "Shaheedi March" to mark one month of the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

Students from various institutions, including Dhaka University (DU), gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture and began the march at 4:00pm.

The event has drawn participation from both students and members of the public from various walks of life.

Photo: Palash Khan

The rally, organised by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, was announced yesterday and was set to begin at 3:00pm today.

Shaheedi March: Roads to avoid today

Participants, arriving in groups from various educational institutions, with flags and placards in hands.

As per the schedule, the procession will begin at Raju Memorial Sculpture, moving through key points in the capital including Nilkhet, New Market, Kalabagan, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Bangla Motor, and Shahbagh, before concluding at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Shaheedi MarchAnti-discrimination Student Movement
শহীদি মার্চ
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ শুরু

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সন্ত্রাসবিরোধী রাজু ভাস্কর্যের পাদদেশ থেকে এই পদযাত্রা শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বসুন্ধরার চেয়ারম্যান-এমডির বিরুদ্ধে অর্থপাচারসহ অনেক অভিযোগ, তদন্ত করবে সিআইডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
