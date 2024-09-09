Anti-discrimination student movement: Citizens’ platform launched to help achieve goals

A 55-member Jatiya Nagorik Committee was formed yesterday to work towards fulfilling the goals of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement that toppled the Awami League-led government.

Muhammad Nasiruddin Patwary was made convener and Akhter Hossen member secretary of the committee.

Samanta Sharmeen was designated spokesperson for the committee while 52 others were made its members.

The committee is comprised of former activists and leaders of different student bodies; people involved in different campaigns; teachers; lawyers; journalists; and social media influencers.

None of the committee members are students.

On behalf of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, convener Nasiruddin announced the committee at the Central Shaheed Minar around 5:30pm.

While making a statement, spokesperson Sharmeen said they have pledged to fulfil their civic duties.

"We will work to cooperate with the government formed on August 8 to ensure its accountability and play a role in formulating policies that serve the public interest.

"The proper trial of mass killings, restructuring of state institutions, and formulation of public-interest-driven policies are prerequisites for a new political settlement," she said.

Sharmeen also mentioned that the committee would hold discussions with social, cultural, and religious leaders, as well as people from various groups who joined the uprising, in all metropolitan cities, districts, and upazilas.

"By expanding this committee to the grassroots level, we will work to rebuild the state by consolidating the spirit of the uprising," she said.

The committee has outlined eight primary tasks, including upholding the collective intentions and democratic aspirations reflected through the uprising of students and the people; taking necessary initiatives to ensure punishment of those responsible for the killings of students and people; establishing space for cooperation with the interim government to facilitate urgent reforms and restructure the state organisations; mobilising people from all walks of life through discussions, exchanges of views, and pro-public programmes in collaboration with various social, cultural, and political initiatives.

The tasks include integrating social, cultural, and religious leadership at all levels to uphold the aspirations of the mass uprising, and continuing resistance against fascist forces.

Nagorik Committee convener Nasiruddin, a former student of Dhaka University's marketing department, joined Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) in September 2022.

He had served as the research and information affairs assistant secretary of the AB Party central committee. Party insiders said he resigned before the quota protest began in July.

Before joining the AB party, he was a leader of the Chhatra Federation of Dhaka University unit.

AB Party, founded by some former leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, has recently got its registration with the Election Commission.

In February 2020, Nagorik Committee member secretary Akhter Hossen observed a hunger strike at Raju Memorial Sculpture, demanding an end to border killing by Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Akhter was involved in the quota reform protest back in 2018 and came into the limelight after observing a hunger strike on DU campus to protest the question paper leak during the university's admission tests.

A former DU law department student, Akhter was elected the social welfare secretary at Ducsu in 2019. He was also the president of Dhaka University unit Chhatra Odhikar Parishad. Former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur was one of the founders of the organisation.

Later, Akhter became the founding member of Gonotrantik Chhatra Shakti, where Nahid Islam, now an adviser to the interim government, served as general secretary.

Akhter was one of the organisers of the recent quota reform protests.

Nagorik Committee spokesperson Sharmeen, a former student of the sculpture department at DU's fine arts faculty, was involved in Rastrochinta, a platform that hosts discussions on political reform, rule of law and constitutional rights, among others, and DU's Chhatra Federation.

Apart from Nasiruddin, Akhter, and Sharmeen, The Daily Star identified at least 26 committee members affiliated with different organisations.

The organisations include Quota Reform Movement, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, Chhatra Union, Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Federation, Adivasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad, Rashtra Sangskar Andolan, Rastrochinta, Mayer Daak, and DU Debating Society.

Among them are Ariful Islam Adib, ex-president of the Central Chhatra Odhikar Parishad; Sarwar Tushar of Rastrochinta; Anik Roy, former general secretary of Chhatra Union; Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, public policy manager of Facebook in Bangladesh; Shrobona Shafique Dipti, a teacher at ULAB; Sanjida Rahman Tulee, coordinator of Mayer Daak; Alik Mree, a leader of Adivasi Chhatra Sangram Parishad; Tasnim Jara, a doctor and social media influencer; Pritom Das of Rastro Sangskar Andolan; Manzur Al Matin, a lawyer; Kaneta Ya Lam Lam, ex-Chhatra Dal leader; Salman Muqtadir, a social media influencer; Syed Hasan Imtiaz, former leader of Chhatra League DU unit, and two family members of two people killed during the recent quota reform protests.