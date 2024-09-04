Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 4, 2024 03:04 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 04:19 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

A month since August 5: Students to hold nationwide 'Shaheedi March' tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 4, 2024 03:04 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 4, 2024 04:19 PM
A month since August 5: Students to hold nationwide 'Shaheedi March' tomorrow
Photo: Star

The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement have announced plans to hold a "Shaheedi March" tomorrow across the country, to commemorate the martyrs one month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

The announcement was made today by Sarjis Alam, one of the movement's coordinators, at the TSC auditorium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We think it is time to remember those who lost their lives for the cause. That's why tomorrow, a month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government [on August 5, in the face of mass uprising], we'll commemorate the occasion with a martyrdom march across the nation.

"I invite the families of every martyr to take part in it. We want tomorrow to be a nationwide tidal wave. Shaheedi March will begin centrally from Raju Memorial Sculpture at 3:00pm," he added.

Participants will march from Raju Memorial Sculpture through New Market, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, and conclude at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Meanwhile, the student leaders also warned that anyone involved in controversial activities, including extortion, torture, or misbehaviour, will be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

"We urge the public to hand over anyone attempting to tarnish the spirit of the student movement," said Abu Baker Majumder, another coordinator of the platform.

He also announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to identify those responsible for opening fire on protesters.

Related topic:
Anti-Discrimination Students' MovementShaheedi March
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Hasina falls, flees

4w ago

The collective spirit must not be lost

1m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কে এই শীর্ষ সন্ত্রাসী সুইডেন আসলাম

২৭ বছর পর মুক্তি পাওয়া শীর্ষ এই সন্ত্রাসীর বয়স এখন ৬২ বছর।

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

অনিয়ম-সংকট সত্ত্বেও ইসলামি ব্যাংকিংয়ে বাড়ছে আমানত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification