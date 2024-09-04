A month since August 5: Students to hold nationwide 'Shaheedi March' tomorrow

The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement have announced plans to hold a "Shaheedi March" tomorrow across the country, to commemorate the martyrs one month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

The announcement was made today by Sarjis Alam, one of the movement's coordinators, at the TSC auditorium.

"We think it is time to remember those who lost their lives for the cause. That's why tomorrow, a month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government [on August 5, in the face of mass uprising], we'll commemorate the occasion with a martyrdom march across the nation.

"I invite the families of every martyr to take part in it. We want tomorrow to be a nationwide tidal wave. Shaheedi March will begin centrally from Raju Memorial Sculpture at 3:00pm," he added.

Participants will march from Raju Memorial Sculpture through New Market, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, and conclude at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Meanwhile, the student leaders also warned that anyone involved in controversial activities, including extortion, torture, or misbehaviour, will be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.

"We urge the public to hand over anyone attempting to tarnish the spirit of the student movement," said Abu Baker Majumder, another coordinator of the platform.

He also announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to identify those responsible for opening fire on protesters.