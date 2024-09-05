Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 02:49 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:45 PM

Bangladesh

Shaheedi March: Roads to avoid today

Star Digital Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 02:49 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:45 PM

Vehicular movement in some roads of the capital will be halted for several hours today for the "Shaheedi March" programme, called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to commemorate the martyrs of the quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests one month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime.

The march will start at 3:00pm from the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

Later, participants will march from Raju Memorial Sculpture through Nilkhet, New Market, Kalabagan, Dhanmondi, Manik Mia Avenue (in front of National Parliament Bhaban), Farmgate, Kawran Bazar, Bangla Motor, Shahbagh, and then conclude at the Central Shaheed Minar.

The leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement yesterday announced plans to hold a "Shaheedi March" today across the country.

"We think it is time to remember those who lost their lives for the cause. That's why tomorrow, a month after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, we'll commemorate the occasion with a "Shaheedi March" across the nation.

"I invite the families of every martyr to take part in it. We want tomorrow to be a nationwide tidal wave. Shaheedi March will begin centrally from Raju Memorial Sculpture at 3:00pm," he added.

Related topic:
anti discrimination student movementShaheedi March
