21 personalities to get Ekushey Padak 2024

The government yesterday announced the recipients of Ekushey Padak 2024 upon 21 distinguished citizens in recognition of their momentous contributions in various fields of the nation.

The Ekushey Padak -- the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh -- is bestowed annually by the government upon individuals who have made noteworthy contributions in the fields of literature, culture, social service, journalism, and other sectors of national significance.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs revealed the names of the awardees this year, which include Language Movement martyr Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (posthumous), and freedom fighter Hatem Ali Mia (posthumous).

Meanwhile, Jalal Uddin Khan (posthumous), freedom fighter Kalyani Ghosh, Bidit Lal Das (posthumous), Andrew Kishore (posthumous), and Shuvro Dev were awarded for music

Shibli Mohammad was awarded for dance, while Dolly Zahur and Alamgir were awarded for acting. For recitation, Shimul Mustapha and Rupa Chakraborty were awarded; for fine arts, Shahjahan Ahmed Bikash; for production and archiving of Liberation War-related documentaries, Kaoser Chowdhury; in social services, Md Ziaul Haque and Rafiq Ahamed; in language and literature, Muhammad Samad, Lutfur Rahman Riton, Minar Mansur, and Rudra Mohammad Shahidullah (posthumously); and in education, Professor Jinabodhi Bhikkhu.

Each recipient will be handed over a gold medal, a one-time monetary reward, and a certificate of honour.

The date of the award programme will be announced soon.