Qawmi madrasas need to be regulated: Education Minister

Education Minister Dipu Moni today told the parliament that it is essential to bring the country's religious educational institutes, including Qawmi madrasas, under the registration process of the government.

Qawmi madrasas need to be regulated under a single board, she said while replying to a query from Awami League lawmaker AKM Rahmatullah from Dhaka-11.

It is essential to make a time-befitting educational system effective for Qawmi madrasas and other religious educational institutes and bring them under the government's registration, she added.

"To this end, the issue of formulation of a policy and formation of a single Qawmi Education Board in combination of the existing six separate boards are under the government's review," she further said.

There are now 19,199 Qawmi madrasas in the country, said Dipu Moni.

