Turkey has captured a wife of former IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced yesterday. Erdogan didn’t name the woman, and Baghdadi, who died during a US raid on his compound in northern Syria late last month, was believed to have had several wives. “The US said that Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel and started a serious PR campaign. We captured his wife but we didn’t make a fuss, I’m declaring this for the first time,” Erdogan said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s televised address in which he revealed details of the raid. Trump said two of Baghdadi’s wives were killed during the operation.
12:00 AM, November 07, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 07, 2019
Wife of Baghdadi captured by Turkey: Erdogan
