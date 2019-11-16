 Trump to attend Nato summit in London | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 16, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 01:19 AM, November 16, 2019

Trump to attend Nato summit in London

US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for Nato’s 70th anniversary summit next month, the White House said yesterday, in a trip that falls days before the country votes in the December 12 election. The White House said in a statement that Trump and First Lady Melania would visit Britain from December 2 to 4, attending both the Nato gathering and a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Trump backs a “no deal” Brexit, and he has already roiled the election campaign by suggesting last month that the terms of Johnson’s current EU divorce deal mean that London could struggle to continue trade with the US.

    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
