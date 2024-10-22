St Martin's: No overnight stays in Nov, daily cap on tourists in Dec, Jan

Interim government announces plans to limit visits to the coral-rich island

The government today decided to limit tourism in Saint Martin's Island for a few months as part of its efforts to ensure an environment friendly atmosphere there.

The Council of Advisers of the interim government took the decision, said the Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir at the Foreign Service Academy.

As part of the decision the tourists will be allowed in Saint Martin's Island in November but they cannot stay nights. Overnight stays will be allowed in December and January but the number of tourists on the island cannot exceed 2,000 per day, he added.

The island will remain closed to tourists in February. Cleaning and conservation initiatives will be conducted then.

