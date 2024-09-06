No decision on registration to visit St Martin’s: govt

After daylong confusion over the requirements for travelling to Saint Martin's, the government has clarified that no decision has been made on implementing a registration system for visiting the island.

The matter was under discussion, but no decision was announced yet, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement yesterday.

Several media outlets reported that registration has been made mandatory to visit the lone coral island of Bangladesh, prompting the ministry to clarify its position on the matter.

The ministry also discussed how confusion over the matter was created.

It said stakeholders discussed in detail ways to protect the environment of St Martin's at a seminar in Cox's Bazar on stopping the use of single-use plastic on the island.

The reports cited the seminar as the source of the news.