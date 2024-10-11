St martin’s Island: Bangladeshi killed in firing by Myanmar Navy

A fisherman was killed and two others injured when the Myanmar Navy opened fire on Bangladeshi fishing trawlers in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin's Island on Wednesday, according to Teknaf UNO.

Myanmar Navy had also detained over 50 fishermen from six boats and handed them over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

The deceased was identified as Osman Gani, 55, of Konapara village under Shahporir Dwip in Teknaf, confirmed Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar yesterday.

In the evening, the body of Osman, along with 58 detained fishermen, was brought back to Teknaf by the coast guard, he added.

Explaining what had happened, boat owner Saiful Islam of Shahporir Dwip said six boats were carried to the Myanmar waters due to strong sea currents when fishing in the Bay of Bengal estuary within Bangladeshi waters.

Around 2:30pm on Wednesday, the Myanmar Navy spotted the boats sailing in their territory and opened fire on the fishermen without warning, leaving Osman killed on the spot. Later, they detained over 50 fishermen, he added.