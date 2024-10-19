TOAB threatens movement against move to limit tourists on Saint Martin

President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) Mohammed Rafiuzzaman has threatened a greater movement against any "negative decision" on Saint Martin's island ahead of the tourism season.

He said the government could work together with the stakeholders of the tourism sector to protect both the environment and the tourism industry considering the large contributions of tourism sector to the economy.

The TOAB president said this while speaking at a press conference held at Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) auditorium today.

Saint Martin Poribesh and Parjatan Oikya Unnayan Jote organised the press conference in protest of the government's recent move to limit tourists and overnight stay on the island.

"Tourists can travel to Saint Martin's island from November to February every year. The livelihood of thousands of people involved in the tourism sector in Cox's Bazar and Saint Martin would be hampered," said Rafiuzzaman.

He said comprehensive policy should be formulated for the island, allowing tourism activities in accordance with the policy.

Saint Martin Poribesh and Parjatan Oikya Unnayan Jote placed a 19-point demand to protect the tourism industry and the livelihood of the residents of the island.

There are 100 hotels and resorts in Saint Martin and around Tk 1,000 crore has been invested, taking all types of permission from the government entities of Cox's Bazar, they said adding that the sudden decision of discouraging tourism and night stay in Saint Martin will destroy the investment.

Leaders of TOAB, Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar, Saint Martin Poribesh and Parjatan Oikya Unnayan Jote E-Tourism Association of Bangladesh (E-TAB), St. Martin Shop Owners Association, St. Martin Hotel Owners Association, among others, were present at the press conference.