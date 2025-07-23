July 23, 2024: Mass arrests and crackdown continue

A prison van carrying over 40 individuals, who had been arrested the previous day in connection with violence, arrived at the CMM Court. Around 500 detainees were produced before the court, which sent most of them to jail on the afternoon of July 23, 2024. Photo: Rashed Shumon

On July 23, 2024, the government issued a circular radically overhauling the quota system in public service recruitment. According to the new directive, 93 percent of civil service positions would now be filled through merit-based recruitment, up from the previous 44 percent, while the remaining 7 percent would be reserved under various quotas.

The circular, which came in line with the Supreme Court's order, was to take immediate effect and apply across all grades of government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory bodies, and corporations in the case of direct recruitment via examinations.

Student leaders rejected the circular outright, saying it lacked proper consultation. At a press briefing held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the quota reform protests, stated, "Before issuing the circular, the authorities should have held a dialogue with students and other stakeholders. We'll not accept the circular as the final resolution."

He strongly criticised the government for the bloodshed and loss of life. "We demand a policy-making dialogue involving the stakeholders in a conducive environment. Besides, we urge the government to form an independent commission to avoid such controversies in the future," he said. He reaffirmed that the movement would continue until justice was delivered for those killed and injured.

Meanwhile, the state's crackdown on protesters and perceived agitators continued unabated. Over 1,100 individuals were arrested across Dhaka and various districts in the 36 hours leading up to 6:00pm on July 23. At least 133 cases related to recent violence had been filed at different police stations in the capital. Authorities also announced the continuation of the nationwide curfew until further notice.

In response to the increasing arrests and detentions, 22 current and former faculty members from the Department of International Relations at Dhaka University issued a statement, expressing grave concern and demanding the immediate release of detained students.

Tragically, the death toll continued to climb. Three more people, including a student of Chittagong University, died from injuries sustained during the clashes. Hridoy Chandra Tarua, a third-year student of the Department of History, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the morning. An unidentified youth, aged around 22, died at the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital. Another youth, Shuvo Shil, 24, passed away at a hospital in Savar. These fatalities brought the total number of deaths since July 16 to at least 150.

Dhaka's hospitals, especially Dhaka Medical College Hospital, remained overwhelmed with patients suffering from bullet and shotgun pellet wounds. Many victims claimed they had no involvement in the protests and were merely bystanders or commuters caught in the line of fire during police and BGB action.

Internet connectivity, which had been completely shut down for five consecutive days, was partially restored in select areas across the country, bringing some relief to citizens amid the ongoing turmoil.

The Dhaka University administration attempted to assure students of their safety, declaring that no student would be harassed in future for holding legitimate programmes to realise their logical demands. The administration also pledged to reopen the university as soon as possible.

The international community reacted strongly to the continued violence. The United Nations, the United States, and the United Kingdom all condemned the bloodshed during the student protests. Expressing alarm over the situation, they raised concerns about its potential impacts on the economy and the broader well-being of the Bangladeshi people.