July 4, 2024: Protesters call for nationwide strike

With “Quota or Merit? Merit, Merit” painted across his back, a protester waves the national flag as hundreds of university students gather at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection on July 4, 2024. Photo: File/Photo: Rashed Shumon

Dhaka was once again filled with chants against discrimination on July 4, 2024, as students staged a five-and-half hour blockade at the city's Shahbag intersection -- marking the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations for the reinstatement of the 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

The day's events began with the Supreme Court's Appellate Division declining to stay the High Court's verdict that reinstated the quota system. Instead, it advised the government to submit a formal leave-to-appeal petition after the full text of the High Court judgement is released. As the news spread swiftly across social media and campus networks, students took to the streets.

The protest began around 11:00am with students gathering in front of the Dhaka University's central library before marching to Shahbagh. Thousands of demonstrators, under the banner "Boishommobirodhi Chhatra Andolon" (Students Against Discrimination), brought traffic to a halt from noon to evening.

Defying the rain, they sat on the streets, waving banners and shouting slogans such as "Quota na medha, medha medha," (Quota or merit, merit, merit), "Ekattorer Banglay boishommor thai nai" (There is no place for discrimination in 71's Bangla), and "Quotar kobor dao" (Bury the quota), as they renewed their call for an end to what they termed an unjust system.

The protesters also announced fresh programmes: mass processions on July 6 from all universities and colleges and a countrywide student strike on July 7, boycotting classes and exams.

Nahid Islam, a key coordinator of the movement, addressed the gathering before lifting the blockade at 6:10pm. "The executive branch still holds the authority to reissue the 2018 circular. We call on the government to act decisively, and we hope the court will also consider the voices of the youth …. This is not about opposing the freedom fighters; it is about upholding the spirit of the Liberation War; ensuring equal opportunity for all."

The presence of law enforcers was heavy across the city but they refrained from direct intervention. However, tensions flared briefly around 5:00pm when helmet-donning police officials appeared poised for action. Protesters formed a human shield but the situation de-escalated peacefully.

Beyond Shahbagh, the anti-quota wave intensified nationwide.

Students from Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University blocked the Agargaon road, while Jagannath University students staged sit-ins near Ray Saheb Bazar. Jahangirnagar University protesters took to the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, causing temporary traffic standstills.

Cumilla University students blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway for three hours. The mobilisation spread further as Rajshahi University students braved heavy rain to occupy the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway.

Similar blockades were reported from Chittagong University, where the Chattogram-Khagrachhari Highway was blocked, and from Barishal University, where students blocked the Barishal-Kuakata Highway for five hours.

Protesters reiterated their demands: uphold the 2018 circular abolishing quotas, form a commission to review the quota system ensuring only constitutionally mandated reservations remain, stop multiple uses of quota privileges, fill vacant quota posts with merit-based candidates, and ensure a corruption-free, meritocratic civil service.

The political undercurrents were also visible on campus. Pro-government Chhatra League activists were seen positioned in various dormitories to discourage participation in the quota-reform protests.

At Dhaka University's Amar Ekushey Hall, protester Sarjis Alam was reportedly forced to vacate his dorm, prompting an overnight gathering of fellow students demanding justice.

Meanwhile, the strike by public university teachers and staffers against the government's new pension scheme continued, adding another layer of unrest to an already charged atmosphere.

As night fell over Shahbagh, the energy of the day's protests lingered. Students dispersed with renewed determination; eyes set on the upcoming mass demonstrations and the promised student strike.