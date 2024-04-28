Masfia Afrin qualifies as a White Badge referee

Masfia Afrin from Bangladeshi received the ITF White Badge School certificate following an exam held from 24-28 April in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction, said a press release from Bangladesh Tennis Federation.

Masfia's White Badge recognition qualifies her for conducting ATF-sanctioned international competitions. It may be noted that previously Sarwar Mustafa Joy of Bangladesh was recognised as an 'ITF White Badge Chair Umpire' in 2000.