Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:55 PM

Masfia Afrin qualifies as a White Badge referee

Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 03:55 PM

Masfia Afrin from Bangladeshi received the ITF White Badge School certificate following an exam held from 24-28 April in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Masfia attended the White Badge School and passed the exam with distinction, said a press release from Bangladesh Tennis Federation.

Masfia's White Badge recognition qualifies her for conducting ATF-sanctioned international competitions. It may be noted that previously Sarwar Mustafa Joy of Bangladesh was recognised as an 'ITF White Badge Chair Umpire' in 2000.

TennisMasfia Afrin
