WhatsApp banned 6.8 million accounts linked to scams

WhatsApp has banned more than 6.8 million accounts in the first half of 2025, citing links to organised scam operations, some of which are believed to be run from criminal centres in Southeast Asia.

In a blog post published this week, WhatsApp revealed that the banned accounts were associated with scam centres attempting to exploit users through deceptive financial offers, cryptocurrency investment schemes, and "too-good-to-be-true" job or earning opportunities. Many of these schemes were designed to exploit economic vulnerability by promising fast money in exchange for upfront payments or tasks.

From ChatGPT to TikTok: Multi-platform manipulation

According to WhatsApp, scammers are increasingly using multiple platforms to avoid detection. In one recent case, a criminal centre based in Cambodia was found to be orchestrating scams that spanned ChatGPT, WhatsApp, Telegram, TikTok, and cryptocurrency platforms.

The scheme began with AI-generated WhatsApp messages offering payments for social media activity. Victims were then guided to Telegram, where they were tasked with liking TikTok videos. Eventually, the scammers would persuade the victim to deposit money into a cryptocurrency account in order to "unlock" greater earnings. WhatsApp's parent company Meta, alongside OpenAI and other partners, worked together to disrupt the network.

The tactics vary, but often follow a familiar pattern which includes initial contact through a dating app, social media, or SMS, followed by a move to private messaging platforms like WhatsApp. The scams rely on fragmentation as it shifts users between apps and services to prevent any one platform from spotting the entire scheme, as per WhatsApp.

New tools to protect users

In response to the rising threat, WhatsApp is introducing new safety features. One such tool notifies users when they're added to a group chat by someone outside their contacts. The notification includes an overview of the group and gives the user the option to leave without opening the chat.

WhatsApp is also experimenting with warnings for one-on-one conversations initiated by unknown contacts, offering context to help users determine whether a message is legitimate.

To help users avoid falling prey to scams, WhatsApp is promoting a three-step approach: pause, question, and verify.

Scammers often impersonate friends or family members, or claim urgent financial obligations. WhatsApp is advising users to be sceptical of unknown numbers, high-return job offers, or requests involving gift cards and crypto payments. If in doubt, WhatsApp encourages users to contact the supposed sender through a known method to confirm their identity.