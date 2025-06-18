Tech & Startup
ChatGPT can now generate images in WhatsApp

Wed Jun 18, 2025 06:18 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 06:31 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Jun 18, 2025 06:18 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 06:31 PM
ChatGPT in WhatsApp
Screenshot from ChatGPT in WhatsApp.

OpenAI has recently launched a new feature that enables WhatsApp users to generate images directly through ChatGPT.

The image generation capability is now available to all users via the official ChatGPT WhatsApp number, 1-800-ChatGPT, or through the direct link wa.me/18002428478. This addition allows individuals to request AI-generated visuals within WhatsApp conversations, removing the need to switch between apps or visit separate platforms.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

By bringing image creation into a familiar messaging environment, OpenAI is aiming to streamline how users access and interact with its creative tools. The feature caters to a range of needs from design mockups and content brainstorming to casual experimentation with generative art which are all handled within the same chat interface.

While there is no fixed daily limit on how many images users can generate, ChatGPT has stated that usage may depend on a person's subscription plan. Free-tier users and those on limited plans may face some restrictions, while those subscribed to ChatGPT Plus or Pro generally have access to more generous usage, though temporary caps may still apply during peak periods.

