US tech and media company layoffs in 2024 so far

Notable major technology and media corporations in the United States have begun 2024 with a fresh round of job cuts, with reasons citing the global economic crisis that is expected to remain persistent in the new year. Let's take a look at the US tech and media companies that have fired or plan to fire a large percentage of their employees in 2024.

Amazon

January 18 - The Buy with Prime unit laying off less than 5% of its employees.

January 11 - Audiobook and podcast division Audible laying off 5% of its workforce, according to a memo from the head of the division.

January 10 - Amazon set to lay off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations, extending job cuts into 2024.

January 9 - Streaming unit Twitch to cut 35% of its staff, or about 500 workers, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Alphabet

January 22 - X Lab, Alphabet's division for developing new technology, laying off dozens of workers and turning to outside investors for funding.

January 16 - Google, part of Alphabet, laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team.

January 11 - Google laying off hundreds of people across teams, including the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, and the majority of those in the augmented reality team.

Salesforce

January 26 - Salesforce laying off about 700 employees, roughly 1% of its global workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Microsoft

January 25 - Microsoft set to lay off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Paramount Global

January 25 - Paramount Global plans an unspecified number of layoffs, aims to become a leaner organization.

Business Insider

January 25 - Business Insider plans to lay off around 8% of its staff, according to CEO Barbara Peng.

IBM

January 24 - IBM plans to lay off some employees in 2024, but will hire more for AI-centered roles, likely ending the year with its headcount unchanged.

Aurora Innovation

January 24 - Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.

eBay

January 23 - eBay plans to cut about 1,000 roles, or around 9% of its current workforce.

Los Angeles Times

January 23 - The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 journalists who are members of the newspaper's union.

Walt Disney

January 11 - Pixar Animation Studios, part of Walt Disney, set to cut jobs after completing production on some shows and having more staff than needed.

Unity Software

January 8 - Videogame software provider Unity Software plans to lay off approximately 25% of its workforce, to cut around 1,800 jobs.