US government can now get Claude AI for just $1

Amazon-backed AI startup Anthropic will make its Claude AI models available to all three branches of the US government for just $1, the company announced on Tuesday.

The offer, which covers both Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government, aims to remove cost barriers and speed up AI adoption across federal agencies, says Anthropic. adding that Claude for Government supports FedRAMP High workloads, allowing use for sensitive but unclassified work.

Anthropic said the deal builds on its recent inclusion in the General Services Administration's (GSA) approved vendor list, making procurement easier. The package will be available for one year and includes technical support to help agencies integrate AI into their workflows.

The move follows a similar offer from rival OpenAI last week, which priced ChatGPT Enterprise at $1 per federal agency.

As per Anthropic, Claude is already in use in US defence, scientific research, and public health projects, with the Department of Defense, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and the District of Columbia Department of Health among its clients. In the official announcement, Anthropic stressed that its AI meets the government's highest security requirements and can be accessed through secure infrastructure from partners such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Palantir.