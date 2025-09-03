Anthropic reaches $183 billion valuation after new funding

The company raised $13 billion in the latest investment round, which was led by ICONIQ and included several other major investment firms. Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

US-based AI company Anthropic has announced it is now valued at $183 billion following a recent funding round. This new valuation is significantly higher than the $61.5 billion figure reported in March.

The company raised $13 billion in the latest investment round, which was led by ICONIQ and included several other major investment firms, according to a Reuters report on the matter. Anthropic stated the funds will be used to expand its operations, increase safety research, and support international growth.

The startup, which counts Amazon and Alphabet among its investors, develops AI systems known for their performance in coding tasks. As per Reuters, the company's financial performance has grown substantially, with its revenue increasing from $1 billion to more than $5 billion between January and August of this year.

This funding announcement comes during a period of significant investment in AI technology across the industry. Recent reports indicate that US startup funding increased by 75% in the first half of 2025, largely driven by AI-related investments.

Anthropic recently became an approved AI vendor for the US government and is reportedly in discussions regarding additional investment from Amazon. The company continues to develop its Claude AI system, which received technical upgrades earlier this year.