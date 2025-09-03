Apple is losing employees to Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic

Jian Zhang, a lead AI researcher in robotics, has joined Meta’s Robotics Studio. Three other employees from Apple’s foundational models team have also departed. Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Apple has recently lost four AI researchers to rival technology companies, as competition for AI talent among leading tech firms continues to intensify. The employees, who were part of Apple's AI development teams, have left to join competitors, including Meta, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Jian Zhang, a lead AI researcher in robotics, has joined Meta's Robotics Studio. Three other employees from Apple's foundational models team, namely John Peebles, Nan Du, and Zhao Meng, have also departed. Peebles and Du are moving to OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, while Zhao is set to join Anthropic, states a report by Apple Insider.

This is not the first time Apple has seen staff leave for other major AI players. Earlier this year, Meta also recruited Ruoming Pang, the former head of Apple's foundational models team, in a high-profile move.

The shift in personnel highlights the competitive nature of the AI industry, where companies are actively seeking expertise in machine learning and automation. While high-profile departures can attract attention, such moves are common in the sector as firms vie for specialised talent.

Apple has not commented publicly on the recent changes. The company remains active in AI development, including its ongoing work on the Apple Intelligence platform, and continues to recruit within the field, states the reports. Industry observers note that employee movement between tech rivals is a regular feature of the fast-evolving AI landscape.