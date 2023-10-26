Uber launches air balloon service in Turkey

Tech & Startup
Uber balloon Turkey
Each trip will cost €150 (about BDT 17,467) per person, with the first 100 flights being offered for free as a special promotion on the occasion of the launch.

Uber, the international ride-sharing platform, has recently launched an air balloon ride service in Cappadocia, Turkey. As per Uber, the new service will be available in Turkey's UNESCO World Heritage Göreme National Park, with riders being able to book balloon trips in advance using the Uber app.

According to Uber Newsroom - the company's official blog site, the air balloon ride will last 1.5 hours and will depart from Göreme, Cappadocia. The ride will consist of a round flight through the national park, where riders can watch the scenery from above 3,000 feet off the ground. 

In the blog post, Uber added that they are currently partnered with over 38,000 taxi drivers in Turkey, operating in the nine cities of the nation, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

 

