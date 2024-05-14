Uber and BRTA partners to promote road safety

Uber and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) have recently partnered to enhance awareness regarding road safety. As per a press release, Uber will support the regulatory body's ongoing campaign and enforcement drive on vehicles for overspeeding through their app.

The press release further states that the BRTA's circle office assistant directors (engineer) will conduct daily mobile courts and take action against road transport violations with the cooperation of the district administrations, with the aim to prevent road accidents and bring disciplined driving to roads.

As per Uber and BTRA, the drive also discourages offline trips, which are a safety risk for riders and drivers alike. As part of the collaboration, Uber will provide resources and guidance to its network of driver partners, reinforcing the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and promoting responsible driving.