E-licence on smartphone is enough: BRTA

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has authorised the use of electronic driving licences (e-licences) in addition to the physical driving licence card. This decision was announced through a revised notice issued by the Deputy Secretary of the BRTA Establishment Branch, Monirul Alam, on Sunday.

The e-licence allows motorists to carry a digital version of their driving licence on smartphones, providing an alternative to the conventional physical card. This digital version is equipped with a QR code that contains the driver's information, which can be verified directly from the BRTA's database. The e-licence is accepted for various official purposes, including visa processing, employment, and use abroad, said the notice.

Currently, the e-licence is automatically generated in the BRTA portal after someone applies for a driving licence and completes the due process, including the driving test.