Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:04 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:57 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

E-licence on smartphone is enough: BRTA

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:04 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:57 AM
BRTA has launched e-licenses that can be carried on smartphones.
BRTA has launched e-licenses that can be carried on smartphones.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has authorised the use of electronic driving licences (e-licences) in addition to the physical driving licence card. This decision was announced through a revised notice issued by the Deputy Secretary of the BRTA Establishment Branch, Monirul Alam, on Sunday.

Smart Card Driving Licence Bangladesh
Read more

Getting your smart card driving licence got easier: Here’s how

The e-licence allows motorists to carry a digital version of their driving licence on smartphones, providing an alternative to the conventional physical card. This digital version is equipped with a QR code that contains the driver's information, which can be verified directly from the BRTA's database. The e-licence is accepted for various official purposes, including visa processing, employment, and use abroad, said the notice.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Currently, the e-licence is automatically generated in the BRTA portal after someone applies for a driving licence and completes the due process, including the driving test.

Related topic:
BRTAE license
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

brta faulty bus

Will Dhaka finally be free of faulty buses?

News Analysis: Road safety a pipe dream?

unfit buses in Dhaka

Why is 1 in 5 buses in Dhaka unfit?

Road safety concerns before Eid

Will death haunt us again this Eid?

motorcycle driving licence

No licence, no bike

|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় ‘অবিলম্বে যুদ্ধবিরতি’র প্রস্তাব নিরাপত্তা পরিষদে পাস

প্রস্তাবের ওপর ভেটো না দিলেও, ভোটদানে বিরত ছিল মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্র।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা দেশবাসীর প্রত্যাশা অনেকাংশেই পূরণ করতে সক্ষম হয়েছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification