Uber launches intercity round trips in Bangladesh

According to Uber, this feature will allow passengers to book single or multi-day returns on outstation travels while keeping the same car and driver. Image: Charles Deluvio/Unsplash

Uber has today launched the round-trip feature on its Intercity services in Bangladesh. According to Uber, this feature will allow passengers to book single or multi-day returns on outstation travels while keeping the same car and driver.

According to a press release by Uber, passengers can now book outstation round trips from Dhaka to any city for as many as 5 days. The vehicle and the driver will be with the rider through the duration, with the option of adding stops as they go. There is also the option to reserve rides up to 90 days in advance.

As per Uber, the fare for round trips includes waiting time and overnight lodging fees (for multi-day trips) to ensure the drivers are compensated for their time. Like regular rides, intercity round trips can also be tracked through the app.

To book an intercity round trip on Uber, click on 'Intercity' from the suggestions bar. From there, select 'Round Trip' and enter your destination. Select 'Leave Now' if the car is required immediately, or 'Reserve' to pre-book the car for later. Select your return date, time, and preferred vehicle type. Finally, check all the booking details on the confirmation screen and finish the booking.