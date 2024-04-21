Uber receives highest ‘lost and found’ calls on Fridays

The ridesharing giant released its Lost and Found Index for 2024

Uber passengers in Bangladesh are most forgetful on Fridays, which is the government holiday in the country.

Clothing items topped the list of most forgotten items in Bangladesh, followed by umbrellas, wallets, pillows, headphones and speakers, according to the eighth edition of the ridesharing giant's Lost and Found Index for 2024.

The index provides a snapshot of what people forget most frequently, the days of the week, hours of the day, and times of the year when Uber riders reported lost items.

People in Bangladesh were most forgetful during May and June in the last one year, particularly during the evenings.

And most objects were left behind over the weekends, the report said.

"At Uber, we prioritize the safety and convenience of our riders, which includes ensuring the safe return of any items left behind during trips," said Nasheed Ferdous Kamal, country head at Uber Bangladesh.

"Our Lost & Found Index is a fun and informative way to educate our riders about the in-app options available to retrieve lost items. We want to let our riders know that we are here to help in case they forget anything in their rides."

The best way to retrieve an item passengers left in a vehicle is to call the driver tapping 'Find and lost item' in its app.