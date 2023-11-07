Uber launches subscription package for moto drivers in Bangladesh

As per an official press release by the company, Uber expects this will lead to a significant reduction in drivers asking riders to pay them directly and take trips ‘offline’. Image: Courtesy

Uber, the popular ridesharing app, has recently announced a subscription package option for Uber Moto drivers, which will include being able to choose from a range of plans that suit their needs. As per Uber, this method is being introduced to change how Uber Moto drivers are compensated to improve reliability for riders and reduce trips taken off the platform.

According to an official press release by Uber, the company expects this will lead to a significant reduction in drivers asking riders to pay them directly and take the trip 'offline'. Uber adds that requests for so-called 'khep' trips can lead to frequent cancellations and a bad driver experience. If undertaken, they mean that none of the safety features or insurance that come with a trip taken on the Uber app are functioning.

With subscriptions, drivers will pay a 0% service fee on all trips as they pick a driving subscription package that works for them. Each day, tens of thousands of Uber Moto driver partners ply the streets of Dhaka. The subscription service will make the experience better for riders and drivers, and lead to greater safety and security on the streets, says Uber.

"We understand the safety risks associated with street hail and off-app trips. Subscriptions will improve the experience for drivers and riders alike. Drivers are at the heart of our business. We will continue to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for them while prioritising safety, innovation and convenience," says Abhishek Padhye, Head of City Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Subscriptions are visible on the latest version of the driver app and are available for multiple durations like daily and three-day subscriptions. The drivers will have access to unlimited offers and unlimited trips within the subscription duration.