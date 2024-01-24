Uber appoints Nasheed Ferdous Kamal as Country Head

Tech & Startup
Nasheed Ferdous Kamal
Before joining Uber, Nasheed was General Manager at Robi Axiata Limited, states the press release by Uber. Image: Uber Bangladesh

Uber has recently appointed Nasheed Ferdous Kamal as the Country Head for Uber Bangladesh. Before joining Uber, Nasheed was General Manager at Robi Axiata Limited, where she led Airtel's Base Management and Customer Lifecycle Management in the region, as per a press release by Uber.

According to the press release, Nasheed is a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in Marketing, Product & Pricing Strategy, New Business Development, Customer Lifecycle Management, Revenue, and Base Growth.

She has previously worked with Airtel Bangladesh where she was responsible for Usage & Retention and Market share growth under the Marketing team. She is an alumnus of the University of Windsor and North South University.

Commenting on the appointment, Nasheed said, "I am excited to join Uber and work alongside the talented team, as we work together on building shared mobility business in Bangladesh while committing to our sustainability goals."

Related topic:
UberUber Bangladesh
