Thu Jan 11, 2024 09:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 09:06 PM

Over 3 lakh Bangladeshi drivers earned via Uber in 2023: report

caliing uber
May was the most popular month in 2023 for Uber trips. Image: Charlesdeluvio/ Unsplash

Over 300,000 drivers in Bangladesh have earned via the Uber app in 2023, according to an annual report by Uber. As per the ride-sharing platform, there were over 6 million Uber passengers in Bangladesh, with December 21 and December 28 being the most popular dates for trips.

In the report, Uber highlighted that the Uber trips in Bangladesh in 2023 covered a total of 175 million kilometres. May was the most popular month in 2023 for Uber trips, with Saturday and Friday being the most popular days of the week, added the report, also stating that rides were booked the most between 2 to 3 pm on most days.

This year, Uber has launched a new feature which allows Bangladeshi users to pre-order their rides 30 minutes to 30 days ahead of their travel, adds the official report.

