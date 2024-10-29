Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 11:48 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 11:56 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Toyota and NTT to invest $3.26 bln in autonomous driving research

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Oct 29, 2024 11:48 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 11:56 AM
Toyota logo
The AI-driven software will be capable of anticipating potential accidents and taking control to prevent them, states the Nikkei report. Image: Christina Telep/Unsplash

Toyota Motor Corp. and the Japanese telecom company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) are investing 500 billion yen ($3.26 billion) in artificial intelligence research and development to create advanced software aimed at making autonomous driving safer, according to a recent report by the financial news platform Nikkei. 

This AI-driven software will be capable of anticipating potential accidents and taking control to prevent them, a significant leap in self-driving technology, states the Nikkei report.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The collaboration between Toyota, a global leader in automotive manufacturing, and NTT, one of Japan's largest telecommunications firms, marks a strategic move as Japanese companies push to compete in the growing autonomous driving market, which Tesla currently leads. 

With this new technology, the companies plan to develop a system not only for Toyota's vehicles but also for potential licensing to other automakers worldwide, which could accelerate adoption.

This partnership builds on a series of joint ventures dating back to 2017, when Toyota and NTT first collaborated on 5G technology for connected cars, and later expanded in 2020 to work on smart city infrastructure, states a report by Reuters. 

Toyota has already deployed a hands-free driving feature in its Mirai fuel-cell vehicle since 2021, and this new AI development seeks to further improve safety and control.

Although Toyota has not officially confirmed the details of the project, it stated it remains committed to collaborating with NTT to create a "safe and secure mobility future", states the Reuters report, which also adds that NTT has not yet responded to media inquiries about the news of the investment.

Related topic:
ToyotaNippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)Toyota autonomous drivingautonomous car driving
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Toyota to outshine rivals as more consumers opt for hybrids amid EV slowdown

8m ago
OAM technology

Record-breaking 100Gbps wireless transmission is a world first

6y ago
Air Taxi

Toyota invests $500 mln in electric air taxi startup

3w ago
Toyota new engine

Toyota unveils new 'adaptable' engines for both hybrid and biofuel cars

5m ago
Toyota earnings

Toyota's global sales slide 7% in February, led by slumps in China and Japan

7m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগের বিরুদ্ধে রিট আবেদন থেকে সরে এলেন হাসনাত ও সারজিস

আজ হাইকোর্টে এসব রিট প্রত্যাহারের কথা জানিয়েছেন তাদের আইনজীবী। একই সঙ্গে বিগত তিনটি জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের বৈধতা নিয়ে করা রিটটিও না চালানোর কথা জানানো হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিক্ষা

স্বতন্ত্র বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের দাবিতে সাত কলেজ শিক্ষার্থীদের সায়েন্সল্যাব মোড় অবরোধ

৩৮ মিনিট আগে