Tue Feb 20, 2024 03:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 04:15 PM

Toyota announces anime series 'GRIP'

Toyota Grip
The anime features Jae Kang, the protagonist, battling the "soulless automated driving" controlled by the fictional tech conglomerate, SynthCorp. Image: Toyota

Toyota, the reputed automotive manufacturer, has recently announced that it is launching a new anime series. Called 'GRIP', the five-episode series will feature several popular Toyota cars such as the GR Corolla, the Renaissance Red 2.0 GR Supra, and the GR86 in a futuristic city setting.

Jae Kang
Jae Kang, the protagonist of 'GRIP'

Produced by the California-based communications agency Intertrend, the anime features Jae Kang, the protagonist, battling the "soulless automated driving" controlled by the fictional tech conglomerate, SynthCorp. Starting from February 26, the episodes will be released weekly on the official website of Toyota's 'GRIP'.

The story of 'GRIP' revolves around Kang opposing Dr Synth, the mastermind behind SynthCorp, who wants to promote his company's AI-controlled car in a grand scheme to eradicate human driving. Jae Kang, with his trusty GR Corolla, embarks on a high-speed adventure to rescue the city from impending doom, as per the official synopsis.

GR Corolla
The GR Corolla, owned by the main character of 'GRIP', Jae Kang

Inspired by classic anime like 'Initial D', the series seeks to showcase Toyota's cars while leveraging the anime platform to amplify the excitement of driving. 'GRIP' also promises to offer insights and Easter eggs for fans of the Gazoo Racing (GR) cars, a motorsport division of Toyota. 

GR Supra
The Renaissance Red 2.0 GR Supra, owned by Linh “Nitro” Lam, a character in the show

According to Matthew Choy, Executive Director of Strategy/Creative at Interend, the series aims to particularly cater to the Gen-Z and young, Asian-American audience by "leveraging a storytelling platform that isn't a usual, expected ad campaign".

GR86
The GR86, owned by Kumali Jo, a character in the show
