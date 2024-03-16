Toyota unveils real-life Pokémon Miraidon bike

The life-sized bike, based on the Pokémon Miraidon, is currently being displayed by Toyota in Tokyo. Images: Toyota/The Pokémon Company

In a collaborative effort between Toyota and Pokémon, a special prototype motorcycle based on Miraidon, a legendary Pokémon, has been unveiled in Japan. Announced as the 'Toyota Miraidon Project', the bike is currently being displayed at Midtown Hibiya, Tokyo, from March 15 to 17.

Sponsored by the Toyota Engineering Society and The Pokémon Company, the exhibition aims to blend the realms of childhood imagination with the precision of manufacturing, as per an official press release. Attendees of the showcase were treated to the sight of the life-sized 'Toyota Engineering Society Miraidon', a meticulously crafted representation of the legendary Pokémon.

Miraidon's bike form, as can be seen in a screenshot from the Pokémon Violet game.

Miraidon, originally introduced in the game 'Pokémon Violet' released in 2022, serves as the protagonist's faithful companion throughout their adventures. This electric dragon possesses the ability to transform according to transportation needs, switching between a four-legged mode for limited mobility and a sleek two-wheeled motorcycle for swift travel, thus enabling the protagonist to explore diverse landscapes.

The official video by the Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel shows some behind-the-moment scenes of the Miraidon bike production.

Specific details regarding how the bike was made have not been revealed yet, but a video released by the official Japanese YouTube channel of Pokémon shows certain behind-the-scene moments of the production process, featuring snapshots of Toyota engineers planning the initial design, 3D printing certain parts, and putting on the finish paint.

Reports from visitors suggest the bike is only a prototype and is not meant to be sold commercially yet. However, visitors can potentially ride on the bike and go for a limited test drive, though the press release adds that anywhere over 65 kilograms will not be allowed to get on it.

Up close, it can be seen that the bike sports LED lights which illuminates Miraidon's eyes, giving it a futuristic look akin to its in-game design.

The motorcycle, displayed on what appears to be vinyl G-flooring, features LED lights on the Pokémon's glowing eyes. Resembling Miraidon's propulsion-based, futuristic two-wheeler form from the game, the Toyota-made motorcycle features a similar jet-engine-like propulsion system with the arms resting near the front wheel, as how it is in the in-game model. The shiny blue paint job reveals glimpses of light purple, with metallic inner workings being visible near the limbs.

The showcase event, open to the public free of charge, is currently allowing visitors to interact with the Miraidon bike, offering a unique opportunity to witness the fusion of Pokémon magic and engineering innovation up close.