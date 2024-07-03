The edtech dilemma: Understanding the pivot towards “offline” models

The shift towards a hybrid model in edtech is not merely a trend but a strategic move towards inclusive and quality education. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Just two years ago, online learning was set to revolutionise education in Bangladesh, with companies like Shikho and 10 Minute School leading the charge. These platforms promised to democratise access to quality education. However, there is now a noticeable shift towards incorporating offline centres alongside online models. Why are these pioneers of online learning embracing offline methodologies?

The edtech market in Bangladesh is projected to reach several billion dollars by 2030, driven by increased internet and smartphone penetration, government initiatives, and changing perceptions about online learning. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of edtech accelerated significantly, highlighting the importance of digital learning. However, challenges remained. A 2023 study shows that only 18.7% of children participate in remote learning due to device and internet access issues. Additionally, the offline education market, including coaching centres and private tutoring, remains significant, worth an estimated BDT 25,000 crore.

A hybrid model, offering both online and offline learning experiences, seems to be the answer. Online platforms provide interactive content and self-paced learning, while offline methods such as workshops, peer group discussions, and practical sessions foster hands-on learning and critical thinking. A notable success story from India is PhysicsWallah, which achieved unicorn status within two years of its launch. They began with a purely online platform but quickly recognised the potential of a hybrid model. By integrating offline centres, they have managed to cater to a wider audience, providing personalised guidance and practical experiences alongside their digital content. Their success has prompted other edtech companies, including India's Byju's and Brazil's Descomplica, to adopt similar hybrid strategies.

The majority of users in Bangladesh are still accustomed to the offline experience. Students from classes 1-8 often lack the self-discipline to study online independently, and their parents prefer in-person, supervised learning. Concerns about young children using smartphones and the affordability of decent smartphones further emphasise the preference for offline education. Additionally, exams remain a significant part of the education system, and giving tests offline is a practice that online experiences do not fully replicate. Consequently, online education is often viewed as a secondary option.

"The hybrid model will serve as a bridge to connect the unconnected, gradually transitioning offline users to fully online learning. It will also help create locally trained teachers to support their communities," explained Mirza Salman Hossain Beg, an entrepreneur with experience in edtech.

Traditional coaching centres in Bangladesh have long been a staple of supplementary education. However, they often suffer from overcrowded classrooms, lack of personalised attention, and outdated teaching methods. The hybrid approach leverages technology to deliver personalised learning while maintaining the benefits of face-to-face interaction. Building on this idea, Shikho has recently started incorporating offline experience centres to complement its online courses. These centres offer students physical exam hall experiences and personalised guidance, crucial for subjects requiring hands-on practice. By making the platform accessible in a tangible setting, they aim to demonstrate the effectiveness of online learning.

"Our decision to establish offline exam centres was driven by the unique educational needs and opportunities in Bangladesh. These centres complement our digital offerings, allowing students to engage with online resources while benefiting from the discipline of a physical exam environment," shared Shahir Chowdhury, founder of Shikho. These centres primarily serve as places where students can sit for exams and acclimate to the physical exam environment. They also offer combo courses that provide access to both offline exams and online class materials, such as live classes by top mentors, timed MCQ and CQ exams, and animated videos that explain topics further.

Similarly, 10 Minute School has initiated offline learning centres, enhancing peer-to-peer learning and community building. "Our core vision is to find synergy between what our learners want, what they need, and what we can provide. Recognising that certain learning experiences can only be offered offline, we see the strategic move to offline offerings as a complement to our existing value proposition, ensuring a more effective learning outcome for our students," explained Abdullah Abyad Raied, co-founder and CTO of the company.

"Technology enables both online and offline learning. In Southeast Asia and MENA, hybrid models are now the norm. Going forward, we will see continued synergy between these approaches," Abdullah concluded.

The shift towards a hybrid model in edtech is not merely a trend but a strategic move towards inclusive and quality education. By combining the strengths of both online and offline methods, edtech companies are paving the way for a more robust educational system. This approach addresses immediate challenges while aligning with global educational advancements, ensuring that Bangladeshi students are well-prepared for the future.