July Declaration to be presented to nation on Aug 5 at Manik Mia Avenue

The interim government will formally unveil the "July Declaration" at a public event on Dhaka's Manik Mia Avenue around 5:00pm on August 5, sources at the Chief Adviser's Press Wing told The Daily Star.

A post on the verified Facebook page of Chief Adviser GOB reads, "36th July – On this day last year, the world witnessed an unprecedented mass uprising. As a result, the fascist fled from Bangladesh. Through the blood of many martyrs and the sacrifices of the fighters, entire Bangladesh was united. Streets overflowed with jubilant crowds. On the roads across Bangladesh, people overcome with emotion thanked the Creator."

"One year later, 36th July has returned. On this day, the long-awaited July Declaration is going to be announced," the post added.

Daylong events will take place on Manik Mia Avenue to mark the occasion.

The Declaration will be read out in the presence of those involved in last year's mass uprising, according to the press wing.

The process to draft the Declaration was initiated in response to demands made by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) last December.

The Chief Adviser's Press Wing said on December 30 that the interim government had taken the initiative to announce the proclamation based on national consensus.