NBR makes online return filing compulsory for all individual taxpayers

In a major push towards automated e-filing, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today said that online income tax return submission is mandatory for all individual taxpayers across the country from this year.

It, however, excluded senior taxpayers aged 65 years or above, physically challenged or specially abled taxpayers upon submission of a medical certificate, taxpayers staying abroad, and legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased taxpayers.

However, they may submit returns online if they wish, said the NBR.

The tax authority said all individual taxpayers can file their income tax returns for the 2025–2026 assessment year online via www.etaxnbr.gov.bd from tomorrow.

It said if any individual taxpayer faces difficulties in online return submission due to problems related to e-return system registration, they may submit a written application with valid justification to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Taxes by 31 October 2025.

Subject to approval by the relevant Additional or Joint Commissioner of Taxes, they may then file paper returns.

Last year, the tax administration made the online filing of tax returns mandatory for government officials under tax zones of the Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur city corporations, along with all bankers, officials of mobile network operators, and five multinational companies.