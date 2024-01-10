Tesla releases 'upgraded' Model 3 in North America

The new Model 3 is now available in North America at an unchanged price, as per Tesla's official website. Images: Tesla's official website

Tesla, the American automotive company, has recently launched a new version of its Model 3 sedan, which is being called an 'upgraded' Model 3. The new Model 3 is now available in North America at an unchanged price, as per Tesla's official website.

Since announcing the new Model 3, Tesla has removed the most expensive version of the car, the 'performance' variant, from its North American websites, and now only lists the rear-wheel drive and the long-range variants.

The Model 3's rear-wheel drive variant is currently priced at $38,990, while its long-range variant costs $45,990. Tesla has updated the range of its long-range variant to 341 miles, up from the earlier 333 miles.

The restyled version of both variants includes new features such as a rear display for backseat passengers, two new colours - 'Stealth Grey' and 'Ultra Red' - and newly styled wheels, according to Tesla's website.

Tesla first unveiled the restyled Model 3 in China in September last year at a higher price. The upgraded car went on sale in Europe a month later.

Tesla delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target, but lost its spot as the top EV maker by sales to China's BYD.