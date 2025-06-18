Tech & Startup
Wed Jun 18, 2025 05:28 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 18, 2025 05:41 PM

Tecno launches SPARK Go 2 in Bangladesh

Wed Jun 18, 2025 05:28 PM
Tecno SPARK Go 2
Spark Go 2. Image: Tecno.

Tecno has officially launched its new smartphone, the SPARK Go 2, in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the Tecno SPARK Go 2 features a 6.67-inch HD+ hole screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a T7250 processor paired with a software gyroscope. The smartphone also supports GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM radio, and OTG. It runs on the Android 15 Go operating system and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Photography features include a 13 MP rear camera with Rear Dual Flash and an 8 MP front camera with Front Dual Flash. The phone also offers infrared remote-control support, AI-driven tools, and a 5000 mAh battery, as per the press release.

The Tecno SPARK Go 2 64 GB storage+8 GB RAM (4 GB physical + 4 GB extended) variant is priced at BDT 10,999 (VAT applicable), while the 64 GB storage+6 GB RAM (3 GB physical + 3 GB extended) variant is priced at BDT 9,999.

Transsion new factory Bangladesh

Transsion opens new factory in Bangladesh

2y ago
Tecno Spark 10 Pro in Bangladesh

TECNO launches SPARK 10 Pro in Bangladesh

2y ago
Tecno Camon 40 series

Tecno introduces Camon 40 and Camon 40 Pro

2m ago

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro: A mid-range marvel with a few quirks

1y ago
TECNO SPARK 20

TECNO SPARK 20 released in Bangladesh

1y ago
