Tecno launches SPARK Go 2 in Bangladesh

Tecno has officially launched its new smartphone, the SPARK Go 2, in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the Tecno SPARK Go 2 features a 6.67-inch HD+ hole screen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a T7250 processor paired with a software gyroscope. The smartphone also supports GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM radio, and OTG. It runs on the Android 15 Go operating system and includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.

Photography features include a 13 MP rear camera with Rear Dual Flash and an 8 MP front camera with Front Dual Flash. The phone also offers infrared remote-control support, AI-driven tools, and a 5000 mAh battery, as per the press release.

The Tecno SPARK Go 2 64 GB storage+8 GB RAM (4 GB physical + 4 GB extended) variant is priced at BDT 10,999 (VAT applicable), while the 64 GB storage+6 GB RAM (3 GB physical + 3 GB extended) variant is priced at BDT 9,999.