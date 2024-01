TECNO has released TECNO SPARK 20 in Bangladesh. The phone features a 6.6-inch HD+ 90 Hz display, a G85 Octa-Core processor, and a dynamic port for swift charging notification.

The phone comes with 16 GB (8 + 8 GB extended) RAM, 256 GB memory, a 5000 mAh battery, and a stereo dual speaker system. As for the camera, the phone has a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.

TECNO SPARK 20 is priced at BDT 16,999 (excluding VAT).