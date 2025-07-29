Tech & Startup
Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:52 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:55 AM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup
Press Release
Tech & Startup

Tecno SPARK 40 Pro Plus launched in Bangladesh

Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:52 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:55 AM
Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:52 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 07:55 AM

Tecno has officially launched the SPARK 40 Pro Plus in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, IP64-rated dust and water resistance, and drop protection for up to 2 metres. The device has a 6.49mm body, and offers 16 GB RAM (8 GB + 8 GB extended) and 256GB storage.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

For photography, the device comes with a 50 MP AI main camera and a 13 MP front camera. The device houses a 5200mAh battery that supports 30W magnetic wireless charging and includes a 45W wired fast charger. The device also features Tecno Free Link, a feature that enables calls and texts without a network connection in a small distance, as per a press release.

The Tecno SPARK 40 Pro Plus is priced at BDT 24,999 (VAT applicable).

Related topic:
TecnoTecno SPARK 40 Pro Plus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Tecno Spark Go 1

Tecno unveils Spark Go 1 in Bangladesh

10m ago
TECNO CAMON series

TECNO launches CAMON 20 series in Bangladesh

2y ago

TECNO CAMON 20 Pro: A mid-range marvel with a few quirks

1y ago

TECNO rolls out new year offers on CAMON series

6m ago
Tecno Camon 40 series

Tecno introduces Camon 40 and Camon 40 Pro

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মানবপাচারের শিকার: জীবিত ফিরলেও সর্বস্বান্ত

তাড়া করে ফেরে বিভীষিকাময় স্মৃতি।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

যে কারণে ৮৩ শতাংশ নতুন ভোটার জোহরান মামদানির পক্ষে

৫ মিনিট আগে