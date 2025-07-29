Tecno SPARK 40 Pro Plus launched in Bangladesh

Tecno has officially launched the SPARK 40 Pro Plus in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the device features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, IP64-rated dust and water resistance, and drop protection for up to 2 metres. The device has a 6.49mm body, and offers 16 GB RAM (8 GB + 8 GB extended) and 256GB storage.

For photography, the device comes with a 50 MP AI main camera and a 13 MP front camera. The device houses a 5200mAh battery that supports 30W magnetic wireless charging and includes a 45W wired fast charger. The device also features Tecno Free Link, a feature that enables calls and texts without a network connection in a small distance, as per a press release.

The Tecno SPARK 40 Pro Plus is priced at BDT 24,999 (VAT applicable).