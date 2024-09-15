Tech & Startup
Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:42 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:45 PM

Tecno unveils Spark Go 1 in Bangladesh

Tecno Spark Go 1

Tecno has recently launched their latest smartphone Spark Go 1 in Bangladesh.

The phone is equipped with an Octa-core T615 processor, dual speakers with a DTS sound system, 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 5000 mAh battery, and 15 W fast charging support.

As for camera, Tecno SPARK Go 1 is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 8-megapixel front camera. It is available in star trail black, glittery white, and magic screen green colours.

The price of Tecno Spark Go 1 starts from BDT 10,999, as per a press release by the company.

